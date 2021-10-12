Parents give permission to the school to punish their daughter for allegedly being caught with alcohol.

After a video of four men viciously whipping a female pupil leaked, the headmaster of an Islamic school in Kwara, Nigeria, was suspended.

The student was seen kneeling while four young guys beat her with what appeared to be sticks in the footage, which has gone viral on social media. The kids were allegedly found drinking alcohol, according to the woman’s father, but the students refuted the allegations. Alcohol consumption is prohibited in Islam.

Because of the accusations leveled against his daughter, the student’s father told BBC Pidgin that he approved of the whippings. This week, the video went viral on social media, causing a stir among internet users.

The student’s father was furious, according to the BBC, after seeing film of the students allegedly consuming alcohol at a friend’s birthday party. According to the pupils, the footage showed them carrying yogurt rather than alcohol.

He told the BBC, “I informed the school about the incident and I personally demanded that they give her the appropriate penalty, and I required that I be present when they carried it out.”

The assault was captured on tape, and it showed a woman kneeling while four young guys thrashed her with sticks. The men continue to hit the woman, and her hijab eventually falls off as she uses her arm to shield her face from the blows.

The teenage males continued to flog the woman in front of a mob of onlookers. The flogging lasted about 30 seconds, according to the video, and the woman stood up before collapsing on the ground with a pained expression on her face.

Other videos have appeared online, including film of a male student wailing as he was publicly flogged at the school and footage of the flogging’s aftermath. Three young men are shown in the video with swelled and bleeding backs after being beaten.

Some Nigerians who viewed the videos on the internet demanded that the issue be investigated, calling it “a flagrant exhibition of brutality.” The school, on the other hand, claimed that the punishment was in accordance with Islamic law.

Flogging, also known as flagellation, is a kind of corporal punishment that dates back to the Roman Empire. In the United States, flogging was outlawed in 1952, and in the United Kingdom, it was outlawed in 1948. Flogging is prohibited under Islamic Sharia Law.