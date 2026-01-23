Parents Face Jail Time Over Grade 10 Enrollment Under Strict Policy

The Ministry of Education in Kenya has escalated its efforts to enforce the 100% transition policy, warning parents with legal action—including potential jail sentences—if they fail to enrol their children in Grade 10. This move comes amidst the ongoing challenges of implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with the state pushing to secure the education of students in the CBC pioneer class.

Enforcing Education: A Policy Shift

In an unprecedented decision, the government has shifted from persuasive measures to hardline enforcement, invoking the Basic Education Act to criminalize the failure to enrol minors in school. With over 400,000 students initially not reporting for Grade 10, the state is no longer viewing this as a mere logistical problem but as a critical compliance failure. The government’s stance leaves no room for excuses, emphasizing that parents can no longer hide behind financial constraints or lack of knowledge about the system.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in his statement, has implemented a dual approach to this crisis. While threatening legal sanctions—including fines of up to KES 100,000 and possible jail terms of up to two years for parents obstructing the enrolment process—he has also introduced a presidential directive. This order mandates all Senior Schools to admit students regardless of their ability to pay fees or purchase new uniforms. In cases where parents cannot afford new uniforms, students are permitted to wear their old Junior School uniforms, mitigating the financial burden.

Ground-Level Enforcement

The government is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to track down every missing child. Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) are being tasked with conducting door-to-door operations to ensure that every child is enrolled. As part of this enforcement, parents found obstructing the process face heavy penalties, with the law providing stiff consequences for non-compliance.

Despite the government’s efforts, challenges remain. The Central Region has seen a promising 84% transition rate, but the Ministry insists that anything short of a 100% transition is a systemic failure. Critics argue that this rigid approach fails to acknowledge the deeper structural issues within the education system, such as overcrowded classrooms and the lack of specialized teachers for the new educational pathways in STEM, Arts, and Sports.

Education analyst Dr. John Mugo has raised concerns about the criminalization of poverty, noting, “You cannot arrest poverty. If a parent is choosing between food and a ream of photocopy paper, a jail threat doesn’t solve the hunger.” While the government insists that the 100% transition rate is non-negotiable, the risks of overcrowded classrooms and overwhelmed educators could undermine the long-term success of the CBC framework.

As the deadline approaches, police are stepping up their efforts, bringing the full force of the law to bear on those who resist the educational mandate. The government’s message is clear: the state holds ultimate control over a child’s education, with parents merely expected to ensure the child’s physical presence at school. Failure to comply is now viewed as a direct affront to the state.