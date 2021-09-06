Parents face charges after their four-week-old baby was discovered distressed in a hot car while they were high on drugs.

On Friday, deputies from the Washington Police Department responded to a report of two people “slumped” inside a parked vehicle. While paramedics were attempting to resuscitate the couple, they discovered a newborn in a car seat in the rear seat of the vehicle, wrapped in a blanket.

According to news site Emissourian.com, the baby was found crying due to the heat inside the vehicle, which had its windows rolled up and the engine turned off.

The pair, named as John A. Carpenter, 40, and Haley Kester, 25, were charged with first-degree child endangerment by the police on Sunday.

In a press release issued Sunday, Washington Police Department Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes said, “The newborn was treated at the scene and brought to Mercy Hospital Washington by medical personnel, due to the infant showing signs of being in distress due to the heat.”

After treatment, the youngster was released to the Franklin County Children’s Division, according to KY3.

The pair was awakened after paramedics’ efforts, but they refused further medical treatment at the scene. Investigators confiscated substances from the vehicle, including heroin and fentanyl, and took them into custody. The length of time the child was locked inside the parked vehicle is unknown.

Carpenter and Kester both have prior arrests on unrelated instances, according to court records. Carpenter was sentenced to three years in prison for forgery in Missouri, while Kester was charged with second-degree assault in September 2020. The charges against Kester come from an event that occurred while she was residing in Washington. Next week, she will appear in court for a hearing on the case.

According to court documents, Kester was sentenced to five years probation in Warren County after pleading guilty to possession of a dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia in 2018. In March, she finished her probation.

A Florida couple was jailed last month after their 1-year-old daughter died of a heroin overdose. After the medical examiner determined that the child’s death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, Charquez Giles and Latonia Clemons, both of Lake Worth Beach, were arrested. On July 10, the newborn was discovered abandoned outside a relative’s home and died later that day in a hospital.