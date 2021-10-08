Parents face charges after their 14-month-old son was discovered dead in a motel room covered with bruises from head to toe.

After authorities responded to a report of an infant wailing from a motel room in Michigan, a 14-month-old child was found dead with many bruises. The boy’s parents were detained on murder charges on Wednesday after the boy’s father acknowledged to abusing him, according to police.

When officers arrived at the Motel 6 in Farmington Hills on Oct. 3, the couple, Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, and Amanda Jajou, 30, initially denied leaving the baby there, claiming they had given the child away. According to the Detroit News, officers discovered the toddler’s body hidden under a pile of blankets in the hotel room where the destitute couple slept.

The infant had bruises from head to toe, as well as a hematoma in the brain, according to an autopsy report.

Porras admitted to abusing his kid and was charged with murder and child abuse in the second degree. Even after watching the kid suffering convulsions, the mother acknowledged to doing nothing to halt the attack or report the event, according to authorities. She was accused of second-degree murder, child abuse, and accessory after the fact.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a news release, “The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”

“Anyone concerned about the safety and well-being of neighbors, acquaintances, or family members is strongly encouraged to contact law authorities,” King added, warning people to keep an eye out for others’ safety.

The pair, who were characterized as homeless, had no criminal record. According to investigators, their last known addresses were in Colorado and California.

Both Porras and Jajou remained silent during their court appearances and were denied bond.

“I am rejecting bond because of the nature and seriousness of the offense,” District Judge Marla Parker stated. On Oct. 20, the accused will appear in court for a probable cause hearing.

Porras faces a life sentence if convicted on the accusations, while Jajou could face up to ten years in prison.