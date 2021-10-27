Parents face charges after a 6-week-old girl was hospitalized with multiple brain bleeds.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged a couple after their 6-week-old daughter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Zachery Ryan Honeycutt, 23, and Destiny Alisa Watts, 18, of Lexington, were arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office after their infant daughter was hospitalized with several brain bleedings on Saturday. According to a news statement from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the youngster is still in serious condition and struggling for her life.

The investigation began after physicians discovered the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and reported it to the authorities. On Monday, the couple was apprehended at their Lexington residence.

Honeycutt brutally shook the youngster for several days, according to authorities, causing blood in four areas on the child’s brain. According to authorities, the alleged abuse occurred for the past week while the infant was at the couple’s house. According to Journal Now, Honeycutt has been charged with felony intentional child abuse and inflicting significant physical injury.

According to the arrest complaint, Watts demonstrated “reckless disregard for human life” when she failed to care for her infant daughter. She was accused of criminal child abuse and causing significant physical injury.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the investigation is still ongoing and that new charges may be filed.

Detective Stephanie Murphy stated, “The child is currently receiving medical attention, and they’re still attempting to diagnose all of the injuries.”

Honeycutt and Watts were both imprisoned in Davidson Detention Center on $200,000 secured bonds. On December 3, they will appear in court for a hearing.

A 14-month-old child was discovered dead with several bruises in a motel room in Michigan earlier this month after police responded to a complaint of an infant wailing.

In the motel room where his homeless parents lived, the infant’s body was discovered under a pile of blankets. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, and Amanda Jajou, 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder after Porras admitted to abusing the child. An autopsy revealed that the baby was bruised from head to toe, with a hematoma to the brain among his injuries.