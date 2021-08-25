Parents face charges after a 5-year-old was discovered unconscious inside a locked vehicle trunk while a buyer was inspecting the vehicle.

Police said a 5-year-old child was transported to a hospital in West Virginia Tuesday afternoon after he was discovered unconscious inside the locked trunk of a vehicle parked outside his home.

According to ABC 3340, the boy’s parents, Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, of Jackson County, were arrested on one count of child neglect causing injury and three counts of child neglect risking damage.

According to the complaint, the vehicle was parked outside the couple’s Cottageville mobile home but belonged to a neighbor. On a Tuesday afternoon, when the temperature outside was around 90 degrees, the neighbor opened the trunk of his car to show a potential buyer his vehicle and discovered the unconscious youngster within. The youngster was in “grave” condition and was rushed to the hospital right away.

“The youngster was still alive,” Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said, “but hanging to life with every last thread that he had.”

The parents were oblivious of the child’s disappearance, according to Mellinger, and had last seen him the night before when they went to bed. He said he doesn’t know how the toddler got into the trunk or how long he was inside.

Deputies inspected the couple’s mobile home after the youngster was transported to the hospital and discovered the couple’s three other children — a 3-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old newborn – all living in appalling conditions.

The residence reeked of urine and feces, according to the investigators. According to WSAZ, they described the situation as “a multiplicity of trash, rotten food, flies, maggots, soiled diapers, and clutter to the point that it impeded any movement within the home.”

“These are among of the worst living conditions I’ve seen in my 20+ years at the sheriff’s office. Mellinger stated, according to ABC 3340, “extreme and chronic negligent living conditions.”

The couple’s three children were healthy, but they were filthy and hadn’t been bathed in days, according to Mellinger. The children were removed from the residence after Child Protective Services arrived on the scene.