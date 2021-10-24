Parents claim their kid died during a ‘horror movie’ birth.

After a botched forceps delivery that her parents characterized as “like something out of a horror movie,” a newborn died.

Winter Vernon was born on May 10 at Ormskirk Hospital, but was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital the next day, where she died from severe brain injuries, according to her parents.

Marisa Sheard and Michael Vernon, her mother and father, feel the use of forceps in the delivery went horribly wrong and are pursuing legal action.

Everton supporter for life will not attend the game until County Road is repaired following the fall.

“Our lives were absolutely devastated,” Marisa, 27, told The Washington Newsday.

“Not only are we dealing with the heartbreak of losing our child, but we’re also fighting to get the truth and seek an explanation for what happened to take her away from us.”

“As soon as the kid came out, I could see the injuries,” said civil engineer Michael, 35. The top of her skull had caved in completely.

“You could see the outline of the forceps pressed into her skull, as well as a large cut about four or five inches over her eye.”

“That memory will stay with me for the rest of my life; I will never forget it.” For me, it’s like something out of a horror movie.” In the days after Winter’s death, the Netherton couple allege they were called by someone purporting to be a member of staff at Ormskirk Hospital, citing concerns about the way the delivery was handled.

Marisa, a beautician originally from Formby, said she was induced on May 8 after going six days past her due date.

She was still not fully dilated by May 10 and was told she would need an emergency Caesarean Section, in which the baby is physically removed.

She was given two epidurals, which rendered her completely numb from the waist down, and wheeled into the operating room to begin the process.

When she arrived in the operating room, however, she was informed that she was completely dilated and ready to give birth spontaneously.

“Summary comes to an end,” says the author.