Parents claim that their children were told not to speak Spanish in school in North Carolina.

A teacher at their North Carolina high school instructed two mothers that their kids should not speak Spanish to each other, according to a local TV station.

In a Wednesday interview with WSOC-TV, Aneurys Serrano and Elizabeth Salcedo alleged that a teacher at Piedmont Community Charter School’s high school campus in Gastonia, North Carolina, stopped their boys in the corridor and punished Serrano’s 16-year-old son for not speaking English.

“They scared him,” Serrano recalled, “because he’s like, ‘I can’t speak my language.'”

The incident, according to the mothers, occurred two weeks ago. According to them, their two sons were conversing in Spanish about sneakers at school when a teacher warned them not to use the language.

“You’re giving the impression to the youngsters that being Hispanic is terrible,” Salcedo remarked.

According to WSOC, several parents said that the school then issued a formal statement stating that children should only speak foreign languages in foreign language lessons.

“We have the right to speak Spanish, according to the constitution.”

A Hispanic student's mother claims that a teacher at Piedmont Charter High School warned her son not to speak Spanish in the hallways. It's not the first time, according to the mother. In a response to the TV station, Piedmont Community Charter School said, "Piedmont Community Charter School does not have a policy governing the language used by children at school." "However, other than in foreign language programs, English is spoken during direct classroom instruction to offer clarity for the understanding of the subject matter." "Piedmont prioritizes strong community partnerships among our students, staff, and family," the statement went on to say. "Students were given the opportunity to express their concerns today when administrators met with them. PCCS is dedicated to appreciating others' differences and valuing the bonds that bind us together as a school community." According to Serrano and Salcedo, the instructor apologized to Serrano's kid and his class separately for what she said in the corridor. The mothers, on the other hand, stated that this is not the first time an incident like this has occurred at the school.