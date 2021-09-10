Parents charged after 7-month-old baby dies from severe brain injuries, rib fractures, and abrasions.

After their 7-month-old infant died of serious brain damage, rib fractures, and many abrasions, a Kentucky couple was convicted.

On Wednesday, a Madison County Grand Jury charged Cody Northern, 22, and Savannah Northern, 23, both of Berea, with capital murder and nine counts of first-degree criminal abuse. The couple was first charged with manslaughter after their infant died on September 4, according to the Richmond Register.

Berea police officers came to the couple’s home on the day of the child’s death after receiving a complaint of an infant who was not breathing. The infant was taken to the hospital, but it was later confirmed dead.

The toddler choked while drinking from a bottle, according to both suspects. According to WBON TV, a medical evaluation revealed that the infant suffered severe injuries that were not connected to choking.

The infant died of brain hemorrhages, spinal cord hemorrhages, and multiple rib fractures, according to an autopsy. The head, thorax, and upper and lower extremities of the infant were also covered with abrasions and bruises.

Savannah, the child’s mother, stated Cody got up once during the night to feed the kid a bottle and then put them back to bed during a police interview. Savannah stated she had no idea how the victim became injured and that she had no reason to believe Cody had harmed the youngster.

Savannah did acknowledge, though, that when Cody gets angry, he “blacks out” and doesn’t recall what he does.

According to the indictment, the alleged abuse occurred between January 4 and September 2, 2021. Several times, according to the affidavit, both parents cracked their child’s skull and damaged his ribs, arms, and legs. It further stated that the parents caused bruises all over the child’s body on several occasions.

