Parents charged after 6-week-old twins were discovered with severe rib fractures, skull and genital injuries.

Authorities in Colorado have accused a Colorado couple with child abuse after their 6-week-old twin sons were discovered with significant injuries including rib fractures, head injuries, and genital injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated Saturday that Jeremy Esposito, 34, and his wife, Jonelle Esposito, 28, of Denver, were arrested on several charges of felony child abuse inflicting significant physical injury to their two young sons, according to The Denver Channel.

On Oct. 3, one of the infants was brought to a hospital with multiple injuries, and the hospital reported the event to the police. The detectives discovered that the victim has an identical twin at home as well as an older brother. When the cops went to check on them, they discovered the other twin boy, who had suffered serious injuries.

Both toddlers had skull fractures, a spinal injury, and leg and rib fractures, according to the investigators. In addition to being critically underweight, the babies had genital injuries, burns, and bruising on their faces. According to Denver CBS Local, one of the twins tested positive for illegal substances.

The authorities have not said whether the older child was injured or showed symptoms of maltreatment.

Both parents were arrested and placed at the Jefferson County Detention Facility without bond pending a Monday hearing. They’re facing a slew of charges, including four counts of felony child abuse for each of them.

Meanwhile, Child Protective Services took custody of the infants, while their elder sibling was placed in the care of family members.

After their 7-month-old infant died of serious brain damage, multiple rib fractures, and abrasions, a couple in Kentucky was indicted last month. After their infant died on Sept. 4, the couple, named as Cody Northern, 22, and Savannah Northern, 23, from Berea, was charged with capital murder and nine counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The suspects claimed the infant choked on milk while sipping from a bottle, however an autopsy proved the child had severe injuries that were not connected to choking. Savannah claimed she had no idea how the youngster was hurt during police questioning, but she did reveal that her husband looked after the infant that night. She also said Cody “blacked out” frequently when he became enraged.