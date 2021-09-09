Parents charged after 11-month-old dies of extreme malnutrition after living in deplorable conditions.

According to an arrest document, a Florida couple has been accused after their 11-month-old daughter died of malnutrition.

After their infant daughter died last week, Mark Brittian, 26, and Margaret Lehman, 23, of Leesburg, were charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. On Aug. 2, Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a youngster who was unresponsive and not breathing. The infant was brought to the hospital after life-saving measures were performed, but he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the Leesburg News.

The girl was found to be severely underweight and undeveloped for her age during a medical examination. Doctors believe the newborn went without nourishment for at least two to three days before she died, and the cause of death was ruled to be acute malnutrition.

The couple’s home, according to the authorities, was in poor shape, reeking of rubbish and rotten food. According to court papers, the house was so crowded that it seemed to be inhabited by hoarders, according to Click Orlando.

The baby was discovered covered in dirt that looked like dried excrement. The youngster had no visible symptoms of trauma, but she was covered in rashes and had open sores on her thighs. According to court records, the malnourished girl weighed 13 pounds and 4.4 ounces and had sunken eyes and tummy.

During a police interview, the parents revealed that the baby had a low-grade fever for a few days and that they had skipped some meals because she refused to take the bottle. According to the arrest document, the medical examination revealed that the youngster had only a “scant” amount of material in her intestines.

Brittian, the baby’s father, tested positive for cocaine use and admitting to doing so in the days leading up to the tragedy.

The couple has been arrested and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond each. Brittian was released after posting bond, while Lehman was still in jail Tuesday night.

After their extremely starved 1-year-old girl died with sores on her body, a Texas couple was charged with causing grave injury in June. The girl weighed barely 8 pounds and had mud plastered all over her body when she died, according to a medical examination.