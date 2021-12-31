Parents can request four months of additional vacation time from their boss.

The legal entitlement, known as parental leave, allows mothers and fathers to take 18 weeks off work to care for their children.

Before your child turns 18, you can take parental leave at any time.

However, the time off is unpaid (unless your contract states otherwise) and can only be used for specific reasons.

Most people are aware that if your child is sick, you are entitled to statutory family leave.

On its www.gov.uk website, the government emphasizes: “Employees who are eligible can take unpaid parental leave to care for their children.

“For example, spending more time with their children, looking at new schools, settling youngsters into new childcare arrangements, and spending more time with relatives, such as visiting grandparents,” says the author.

Each parent is only allowed to take four weeks of parental leave each year for each child.

Become a worker

Have parental responsibility for a child under the age of 18 or intend to have parental duty for a child under the age of 18Have worked for your employer for at least one year

Parental leave must be taken in weekly increments, although it is not required to be taken entirely at once.

A ‘week’ is the average amount of time an employee works over seven days.

So, if you work three days a week, how much money do you make? “”A ‘week’ of parental leave is equivalent to three days.”

When an employee works irregular weeks, the number of days in a ‘week’ is calculated by dividing the total number of days worked in a year by 52.

You can take parental leave one day at a time if your child receives Disability Living Allowance (DLA) or Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Each parent can take a total of 18 weeks of parental leave for each kid until the child reaches the age of 18.

Every child, you can take up to four weeks per year.