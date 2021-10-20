Parents call trolls who accuse mum of child neglect “disgusting.”

Hundreds of people have spoken out in support of a mother who was labeled a “poor parent” for leaving her baby girl with her grandmother.

After her daughter Parker contracted the RSV virus, Zoe Wallace, 25, was harassed and even accused of abandonment (respiratory syncytial virus).

The Wigan mother of two was abused after allowing her five-week-old infant to spend the night with her mother, the child’s grandparent.

Trolls on TikTok swarmed her with abuse after she uploaded a video documenting the scare she had with Parker.

In the video, the mother of two discusses her daughter Parker becoming unwell with the virus, which causes symptoms such as breathing problems and can develop to more serious bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants.

Instead of sympathizing with her, other TikTok users attacked the mother, with one user stating, “How could you do that to your newborn?”

On The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page after the assault was reported, a number of parents admitted they had done the same thing with their children.

Grandparents spoke out as well, stating that they believe young moms should have parental assistance.

Mum “This is horrible,” Claire Wall said. “I must be much worse because my mother and father usually assist me out to give me a break.”

“Without them, I’d be lost; we’re only human, and it’s good to seek for help.” I hope this unfortunate mother is doing well. Wow, I can’t believe I’m actually reading this.” “Perhaps she needed a break or some sleep or was struggling,” Lynsey Navickas speculated. “Perhaps the grandparent wanted to take care of the kid for the night or she wanted to spend some time alone with her other child.”

"I'm sorry, but I'm studying a PGCE 9-6 Monday to Friday to better my and my daughter's lives, and I wouldn't know what I would do without my mum and dad helping me," a third, Leanne Clarke, said. "It's time for people to stop being so."