Parents Attempt to Have Her Fired as High School Principal Fail. Iron Maiden Fan Wins.

After a group of parents created a petition to have her dismissed because of her liking of a heavy metal rock band, a high school principle in Canada will keep her job.

The uproar started when Sharon Burns, the principal of Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario, posted two photographs to her Instagram account dedicated to her love of the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, which is known for using macabre imagery such as skeletons, grim reapers, and other ghouls.

“I’m astonished it blew up the way it did,” Karrie Porter, a St. Catharines city councillor, told The National Post. “It’s amusing, ridiculous, and irritating all at once.” Burns poses with the rock on a placard in one photo, wearing Iron Maiden attire and a customised license plate that reads “IRNMADEN.” Eddie, the band’s skeletal mascot, is shown in the second photo, with a heart and the number “666” inside. The number is utilized in marketing and is a reference to the band’s song “The Number of the Beast,” but it is also linked with the Devil.

Some parents were enraged by the photographs’ potential impact on their “impressionable youngsters.”

They responded by starting an online petition to have Burns moved to another school.

“We are profoundly horrified that the school’s principal shamelessly displayed Satanic symbols and her loyalty to Satanic rituals on her public social media platforms, where all of the children may view them,” it stated.

The “We Need Mrs. Burns” counter-petition was started by another group of parents.

Parents who support the principal stated, “It is ludicrous that a couple of parents exclusively judge her position as a principal based on an instagram post.” “She has created a safe haven for so many individuals in Eden.” “She only distributes love and kindness.” The petition to remove Burns from the school received 553 signatures. Meanwhile, once the principal’s tale was shared by students, music aficionados, and free speech supporters, the petition in her favor topped 20,000 signatures.

“Sharon knows full well what she did was just inappropriate, unneeded, and not professional but has yet to openly admit it and is prepared to let people to believe,” the petition’s writer said before removing it. This is a condensed version of the information.