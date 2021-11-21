Parents are under pressure to send sick children to school.

How sick does your child have to be in order to be excused from school?

There are rules for fevers and infectious signs, but there is a lot of room for interpretation. “Mum knows best,” we’re told when they’re babies. However, before your child turns six, school attendance records and human resource Bradford Factor scores in the workplace throw that assumption on its head.

Are you on the “I never let my kids stay off because they’d have to be on the verge of death” or “in our family, mental health days are encouraged” end of the spectrum?

Even if they don’t acknowledge it, every parent has a favorite child.

High schools demand bums on seats for Ofsted points, yet expensive nurseries will refuse your child at the door if they have a runny nose, and elementary schools will not hesitate to call you out of work if you have a terrible case of hay fever. Do we feel in charge of deciding when our kids are well enough to concentrate, learn, and play with other kids, and when they need to rest at home? Isn’t the old “grin and bear it” mentality a thing of the past? Especially after Covid. Linked to the outdated belief that in order to be “successful,” we should devote our lives to working a 60-hour week and neglecting our social and private lives. When one person stayed at home to run the household, this was a more feasible scenario.

However, in 2021, “having it all” is not something we should aim for. We should advocate for more flexibility and paid time off in order to care for future generations. They don’t only do it when they’re unwell.

Why don’t we avoid instilling the 60-hour workweek in our children? What if they don’t believe it’s virtuous to work themselves ill as an adult? Instead, show them how to have rich and fulfilling lives by properly caring for themselves. Perhaps they’ll grow up to want children of their own? Go for it if you want to be the CEO of a corporation. However, we must separate the concept of laziness and lack of ambition from parents and people who simply want a reasonable work-life balance.

“Summary comes to an end.”