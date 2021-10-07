Parents are taken aback when their 4-year-old daughter accepts a card from a stranger.

A family can’t believe the generosity of a stranger who sent their daughter a card with a nice note and a gift inside.

Jess Page, Emily’s mother, claimed she received a call from her daughter’s primary school, Eaves Lane, informing her that she had received a letter in the mail for Emily containing £10.

The anonymous writer congratulated the four-year-old on being the “bravest young girl” and expressed hope that Jesus would heal her after her surgery.

Emily, who was rushed to hospital on a family holiday to Center Parcs and later revealed to have a significant central nervous system illness, is thought to have inspired the card.

Jess, of St Helens, recently told The Washington Newsday that she noticed her 10-month-old daughter Emily “wasn’t really herself” when sitting in her walker after returning home from work.

Emily’s head was slightly lowered, she dribbled, her lips were smacking, and her eyes were glazed over, according to Jess.

Emily was diagnosed with epilepsy two months later after a series of tests and multiple hospital trips, and she has continued to experience seizures throughout her childhood.

Emily started school at Eaves Lane Primary School in St Helens last month against all odds, and her parents couldn’t be happier with her progress thus far.

The 27-year-old told The Washington Newsday that the school had contacted her to inform her that they had received the message wishing Emily well as well as a £10 gift from an unknown stranger.

“I was so perplexed, I had no idea who it might be from,” she explained.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about it all day, trying to figure out what the card said and why it had been delivered.”

“When Emily’s father came to pick her up from school, he went to get the card, and Emily was overjoyed.

“While I was at work, he texted me a picture of it so I could read it.

“It was hard for me to imagine someone had gone through so much.”

