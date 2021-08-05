Parents are taken aback by a neighbor’s message concerning their “loud” children.

After a note was put through their door advising them to keep their kids inside until 9 a.m. so they don’t keep ‘disturbing the tranquility in the neighborhood,’ the couple resorted to Facebook to disgrace their neighbor.

The incident occurred after the family’s home had been renovated.

“Congratulations on your renovations,” the note says. Your neighbors have been subjected to months of building noise, and now your kids in the backyard are waking us up early in the morning.

“We ask that you keep your little children indoors until 9 a.m.

“Your kids have been out in the backyard early in the morning on numerous occasions recently, and they have been very loud and boisterous. They are upsetting the neighborhood’s calm and causing residents to become agitated.

“They are sometimes out quite early in the morning, around 7:30 a.m., and unfortunately, they have very loud voices. Your son, in particular, is perpetually yelling at the top of his lungs.

“Kids will be kids, but I’m just asking if they can go out later so your neighbors aren’t woken up too early.

“I appreciate your kind understanding and thank you for your cooperation.”

According to the Mirror, the neighbor’s letter was shared on a Facebook page, where members’ opinions were divided.

“I think parents with young children forget what it’s like to have a healthy and sufficient sleep cycle so they decide that everyone else should suffer with them,” one individual concurred with the enraged neighbor.

Many others, on the other hand, thought their proposal was “stupid.”

“What a farce, construction starts at 7 a.m. where I live,” wrote another.

“Seriously!” exclaimed a third. We’ve been put under lockdown. My next-door neighbors have four youngsters who are out quite early, and I have nothing but sympathy for them… We should all be a little more patient.”