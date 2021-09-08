Parents are shown in a video cheering the maskless students as they enter school with a mandate.

Parents were seen cheering on a mob of maskless children and urging them to enter a school in Manchester, Michigan, where a mask mandate is in effect, in a video posted to social media.

The video starts with a father questioning a police officer outside the school about what happens if the pupils refuse to wear masks inside.

In the video, the officer responds, “You don’t have to go in if you don’t want to.” “I’m not going to force anyone—I’m not going to put masks on people. That is not my responsibility.”

The officer said, “This is a county health department order as well as a school order.” “Anyone who enters the building must wear a mask… I’m not going to argue with you.”

“They can go in, guys,” the parent says to the huge group of maskless youngsters when the officer appears to refuse to engage with the parent capturing the footage.

“They can’t enforce it!” other parents are heard saying to their children. “Come on in, guys!” and “Come on in, guys!”

When a mask-wearing administrator knocks at the school’s door, the parent is overheard stating, “You guys, they can’t touch you.” Just go ahead and take a look.”

For a few moments, the administrator and the maskless children looked to be locked in a standoff before the throng pushed past the school official and dozens of maskless pupils entered the building. As their children enter the facility, the parents in the video can be heard clapping and shouting.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

Parents have inspired students at a Manchester, Michigan school to refuse to comply with the mask mandate and enter the school. This is the next step: school boards can pass policies, but they must be enforced by someone. pic.twitter.com/KLhqgUP8or

September 8, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared Washtenaw County, where Manchester is located, to have a high level of COVID-19 community dissemination.

The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a mask order over the weekend in response to the virus danger, ordering all persons in a pre-K-12 educational institution to wear masks. This is a condensed version of the information.