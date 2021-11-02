Parents are shocked by their children’s shooting, a murder suspect is named, and an elderly is killed in a terrifying car accident.

Good afternoon, these are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After an armed thug opened fire on a residence in a ‘targeted attack,’ residents expressed concern for their children.

Percy Road in Seacombe, Wallasey, is a quiet residential lane with a children’s playground at the bottom.

When a residence was shot at on the evening of Friday, October 29, it became a crime scene.

“You don’t hear about things like this in Wirral,” one man commented. “I am delighted to hear no one was wounded.”

“It’s quite frightening for everyone in the region, especially the children; I don’t want our children to think that hearing gunshots in the area is usual.”

Police have identified two guys who are suspected of stabbing a man to death in Halewood.

On Friday, October 29, detectives were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to allegations of a man being stabbed.

Jordan Brophy, a 31-year-old victim, was transported to the hospital but died shortly after.

Over the previous few days, police have detained six men in connection with the murder.

Merseyside Police announced today that two males have been charged.

A family has been devastated by the death of a pensioner who was a passenger in a car after a horrific incident on the M6.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, emergency services were dispatched to the M6 highway after reports of a crash.

According to Cheshire Live, the collision involving a Mercedes, a Kia, and an HGV occurred between junctions 17 for Sandbach and 18 for Holmes Chapel northbound.

A 41-year-old Stockport man has been charged with causing death by hazardous driving, causing harm by dangerous driving, and drug driving.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.