Parents are paying a premium for postcodes in Liverpool’s catchment region.

These are the six neighborhoods in Liverpool where parents are paying a premium to reside near a school.

According to new research, putting your child in an Ofsted-rated “excellent” school might add thousands to the cost of your home.

According to data gathered by online mortgage broker Trussle, parents in Liverpool may buy a home near an excellent school for an average of £203,356.

This is a 4% increase over the same period previous year.

There is a premium of about £4,000 when compared to the average property price in our region, which is now £199,004.

This is a huge decrease from last year, when a home near an excellent school would cost an extra £9,626.

The average house price in LIPA Sixth Form College (L1 9HF) is £127,047. The average house price in The Belvedere Academy (L8 3TF) is £165,523 The average house price in King David High School (L15 6UZ) is £194,927. The average house price in The Blue Coat School (L15 9EE) is £194,927. The average house price in St Edward’s College (L12 1LF) is £236,025 The average house price in Formby High School (L37 3HW) is £301,690.

According to Trussle, LIPA is among the top ten most affordable locations in the country with ‘outstanding’ state schools.

They also released the findings of a recent poll, which suggested that 78 percent of parents with children would consider moving to be closer to a ‘outstanding’ secondary school.

Over half of respondents (54%) would pay an additional 10% above market value.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has transformed many aspects of our lives, including our choice of employment, how we spend our time, and how we remain in touch with loved ones,” said Miles Robinson, Head of Mortgages at Trussle.

“However, our research demonstrates that one thing hasn’t changed: parents’ prioritization of their children’s education while selecting a good family home.

“Since it reopened after the closure, the home market has been booming, aided by the stamp duty holiday. High demand has functioned as a stimulus for rising housing prices across the country, although city center regions such as London have seen slight price drops.

“As property values rise, this is wonderful news for parents.”

