Parents are outraged as the school abruptly cancels a summer excursion.

Due to the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus type, children in one of the country’s poorest communities will lose out on summer camps this year.

Knowsley primary schools were planning to send their Year 6 students to PGL summer camps, giving them a chance that many would not otherwise have had.

However, because of the rising prevalence of Covid-19 in Merseyside, several people have decided to postpone their travels at the last minute.

One such school, Roby Park Primary School, had planned to send its Year 6 students on a three-day excursion to Winmarleigh Hall in Lancashire next month but had to cancel.

While government regulations allow youth camps to take place, it is acknowledged that each school must assess its own risk and decide whether or not to proceed.

Some parents are disappointed and perplexed by the decision, with one telling the ECHO that they couldn’t understand why the trip was canceled while large-scale events like as Knowsley Social were still taking place in the borough.

“I couldn’t comprehend why Knowsley Social can go on while kids can’t enjoy trips,” the parents stated.

“The council is claiming on social media that the people who are testing positive are between the ages of 18 and 30, and that this is the demographic that is attending these events.”

Cases of Covid-19 have risen dramatically in Knowsley, as well as the rest of the Liverpool City Region, in the last month, approximately tripling every week since late May.

According to the most recent data, the borough has reached about 200 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the same level as it was right before Christmas at the start of the previous wave.

Younger, unvaccinated people, notably those in their 20s and 30s, account for the majority of these instances.

“The decision to go ahead with a school trip is decided by the school; the council has no policy or role to play in the decision-making process,” a spokesman for Knowsley Council stated.

"The number of Covid-19 cases in the Liverpool City Region is rapidly increasing. As a result, the government is urging residents to travel as little as possible.