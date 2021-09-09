Parents are keen to get their children into one of Liverpool’s most overcrowded schools.

Merseyside’s most oversubscribed primary and secondary schools have been revealed for 2021.

Exclusive data for 2021 reveals that some Merseyside schools are among the most difficult to get into in the UK.

For the second year in a row, Liverpool College was the most difficult primary school for parents to get their children into, with only 26% of those who chose it as their first choice getting in.

Overall, the primary school was chosen 594 times, with three second and two third choices also being selected.

Only 39 percent of parents who nominated it as a first choice were offered an opportunity to attend Runnymede St Edwards Primary School, which had 128 first preferences for 58 spaces available.

In terms of secondary schools, St Edward’s College was the next most difficult to get into in the area, with only 33% of those who listed it as a first choice receiving a spot.

For each of the 167 spots available, the school received 2.7 first preferences, for a total of 445.

Liverpool College is a university in Liverpool, England (Secondary)

Liverpool College is a university in Liverpool, England (Primary)

Liverpool’s St Edward’s College (Secondary)

Liverpool’s Belvedere Academy (Secondary)

Liverpool’s Runnymede St Edward Primary School

Liverpool’s St Hilda’s Church of England High School

Liverpool’s King David High School

Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School

Liverpool’s Archbishop Blanch School (Secondary)

St Helens’ Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School

With students returning to school for the new year, applications for primary and secondary school students starting in September are beginning to open.

The deadline for secondary applications is October 31, while the deadline for primary applications is January 15, 2022.

The Department of Education’s statistics is based on National Offers Day figures, therefore data maintained by individual institutions may change, for example, because late applications were included.