Parents are irritated by a man’s “judgmental” remark.

Modern parents have been chastised for allowing their children to be “lazy,” according to one guy.

Roads are unnecessarily stopped each morning and afternoon, according to the man, who lives in Crosby, because “Timothy, Tarquinn, and Tabitha can’t walk.”

“How come no one, or only a minority, seems to walk their kids to school any longer?” he said on a neighborhood app.

The roads are completely clogged in the mornings and afternoons because of all of the schools down near the baths.

“Do Timothy, Tarquinn, and Tabitha have the ability to walk?”

We used to travel at least a mile each way… is it just a case of collective indifference?”

If students went to their neighborhood school instead of being bused all over the city to a school with a ‘name’ in a ‘neighborhood,’ all of the schools would have a better mix of abilities, and all of the kids could walk there.

“By combining ability rather than concentrating the best students in one school, the weaker students should receive greater support.

“Just a thought,” says the narrator.

Hundreds of people have commented on the post.

“Wow.. judgemental much?” wrote one woman.

Not every parent with a child who drives has the time to walk to and from school. As a working mom, I drop off my child at school on my way to work, which requires driving.

“I get up as early as possible and attempt to park in a respectful manner so as not to irritate the neighbors.”

“Why are youngsters always so lazy?” wondered another.

I believe the reason the roads are busier is that both parents now work, and after a year and a half of working from home, they have returned to the workforce.

“When I commute a long journey to work, I watch hundreds of kids walking to school every day. I want to provide my kids who walk to school a brighter future! The majority of people, unfortunately, do not have the luxury of having one parent who does not work.” “Perhaps the majority of parents are heading straight to work after the school run?” wrote a third. I didn’t have time to walk my child to and from school when he was in primary school.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”