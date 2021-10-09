Parents are found guilty in the first case to go to trial in the college admissions scandal.

Two affluent parents were found guilty of paying their children’s way into prominent colleges in the first case to go to trial in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scam.

Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive, was accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter accepted to the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit.

John Wilson, a former executive at Staples Inc., is accused of paying $220,000 to get his son into USC as a water polo recruit and another $1 million to get his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford.

Their attorneys said that the parents thought their money was going to a good cause and that they were unaware that admission adviser Rick Singer was utilizing the donations as bribes or faking athletic credentials to assure their children’s admittance.

Both men were found guilty of fraud and bribery conspiracy counts in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday. Wilson was also found guilty of bribery, wire fraud, and submitting a fraudulent tax return.

Thirty-three parents, including TV stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as well as Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pled guilty. The parents’ penalties have ranged from probation to nine months in prison so far. Nearly four dozen people have admitted to charges in all.

Prosecutors said that a series of secretly recorded phone calls between Singer and the parents revealed Abdelaziz and Wilson were complicit in the conspiracy. Singer’s phone calls were wiretapped by the FBI, and the admissions consultant was persuaded to start collaborating with authorities in 2018 in the hopes of receiving a reduced sentence. Singer has pleaded guilty to a number of counts, including conspiracy to launder money, but has yet to be sentenced.

Wilson once asked Singer which sports “would be ideal” for his twin girls during a phone chat. Because Wilson resides on Cape Cod, Singer stated that it “doesn’t matter” and that he would “create them a sailor or whatever.”

Wilson chuckled and inquired, "Is there a deal where you get two things for the price of one? What if you have twins?" Singer told Abdelaziz that Donna Heinel, a former senior assistant athletic director at USC, had told him that Abdelaziz's daughter's phony athletic profile was so well-done that she wanted him to check it out.