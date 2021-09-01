Parents are enraged when the school postponed the start of the new semester by a week with only 36 hours’ notice.

A mother expressed her displeasure after a primary school abruptly postponed the start of the new school year by a week with only 36 hours’ notice.

After 6 p.m. last night, parents at St Anne Stanley CofE Primary School on Prescot Road, Old Swan, received text messages advising them that the school will not be open as scheduled tomorrow (Thursday, September 2).

The school has been undergoing extensive renovations throughout the summer holidays and is still not ready for students to return.

“It has been closed for six weeks and they have been conducting building repairs on the roof,” one parent, who did not want to be identified, said.

“They texted me at 6.35 p.m. yesterday night to tell that school would not be able to reopen. We were given 36 hours notice that school would not be open until next Thursday.

“I can’t simply request another week off from my boss. There are nurses, and there are bank employees. People cannot simply carry their children in their handbags to work.

“I think it’s outrageous that such short notice was given.”

Due to the construction, pupils in Year 4 will be required to attend lessons in St Anne’s Church Hall when the school reopens on Thursday, September 9.

Canon Reverend Emma Jones, the governing body’s chairwoman, wrote to parents yesterday, explaining that the delay was “totally beyond our control.”

“Over the summer, some major building works have taken place, which is unfortunately increasingly inevitable in a building of this age as ours is, some delays have occurred which are completely out of our control, and despite assurances that all works would be completed, that is not the case, so sadly this delay to our new term has occurred,” the letter states.

“Some additional propping has been placed in the classrooms and corridors as a result of the work.”

Rev. Jones and headteacher Julie Simons had many meetings over the holidays where they were “assured” that building work was on schedule, according to the letter.

“Unfortunately, we were only notified today that this was not the case,” she told her parents.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may bring you and.”

