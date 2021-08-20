Parents are enraged by a teacher’s question to students about their vaccination status.

A mother of a Klein Oak High School student in Spring, Texas, is criticizing a teacher who gave her children a questionnaire that included a question about COVID-19 vaccination.

“I believe it is an inappropriate question to ask because, if she becomes ill, what is she going to do? Blame the unvaccinated children?” On Thursday, the mother of a freshman at the school informed Fox 26 Houston. “Is she going to stay away from all the unvaccinated youngsters who answered that question?”

According to the local TV station, the questionnaire, which was given out on the first day of school on Wednesday, requested pupils to reveal three facts about themselves as well as whether they attended school remotely or in person the previous year.

The mother, who did not want to be recognized, stated, “This vaccination is political.” “It appears to me to be overly political. She said that it was for her personal records and that if she became ill, she would know where to begin.”

Because she has cancer, the instructor inquired about the pupils’ immunization status, according to the station.

“I’m sorry she has cancer, but that doesn’t excuse her from asking the question,” said the mother, who expressed her displeasure in an email to the teacher and school administrators.

Teachers have been ordered not to ask pupils if they have been vaccinated against COVID, according to the Klein Independent School District. The district also stated that human resources is looking into the situation and that it will be calling parents to apologize for the event.

On Friday morning, the school system did not respond to a request for comment from This Website.

In a similar occurrence in Nevada in May, a biology teacher had pupils to submit a paragraph outlining whether they planned on receiving a COVID immunization as part of an extra credit project.

The assignment was questioned by some parents.

Katie Bindrup, whose daughter was in the class, told Fox 5 in Las Vegas, “I think that crosses the line when you ask a youngster, someone under the age of 18, to report on it.”

“All of this information was behind closed doors,” the student’s father, David Bindrup, added, “and if our daughter wasn’t vocal. This is a condensed version of the information.