Parents are dissatisfied with the ‘horrific’ Squid Game doll on display at the Trafford Centre.

Some parents have objected to a large Squid Game attraction at the Trafford Centre.

The Korean TV show is about a dangerous game in which players who are deeply in debt risk their lives in order to earn large sums of money.

In a sequence reminiscent of What’s the Time Mr Wolf?, participants are gunned down if they are discovered moving by a huge doll during the game. in the United Kingdom

The Manchester Evening News says that a three-metre tall animatronic doll surfaced at the retail centre over the weekend, a copy of the one seen in the Netflix show’s infamous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ episode.

A number of parents responded to a video of the doll on Facebook by calling it “inappropriate” and “horrific.”

“I was a huge fan of this program, it was fantastic,” Susan Ward wrote, “but this really is not for children viewing/access the shopping centre should be ashamed of themselves!” Grace Angela Parkinson added, “This program is violent, and this should never have been allowed in a family environment.” Helen Sarah added, “Not sure this is appropriate in the middle of a busy shopping centre.”

“My 5- and 6-year-olds have no idea what Squid Game is, but they’ve asked me since a teacher mentioned it in assembly at school and said they shouldn’t watch it.

“They can both read, so no doubt when we go to the Trafford Centre, my 6-year-old will read the placards and learn something about [the performance]that she didn’t know before… as a teacher and a parent, we are trying to protect our children from this.”

“Not promote it in areas that are frequented by families.”Gemma Louise Cooke agreed: “Don’t want kids to watch it but put it in the middle of the Trafford Centre on a busy rainy Saturday, good one.”Susan Corlett was surprised Trafford Centre bosses allowed its appearance, saying: “Horrible programme and really shouldn’t be in there.”

