Parents are concerned that the road outside the school is a “accident waiting to happen.”

Parents have expressed concern about drivers on a road near a school, but the council has determined that a safety crossing is not required.

Parents at Rivacre Valley Primary School expressed their concerns on the Facebook page Pride in the Port, claiming that the safety measures in place outside the school were insufficient to deter hazardous vehicles.

One parent, who had just dropped her child off at Rivacre Brow Primary School in Ellesmere Port, said she saw a car swerve across a path where a child and their father were walking.

“I believe they would have hit the youngster if I hadn’t run towards the car,” she claimed.

“It was dreadful, and I was terrified.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council measures imposed on the street to prevent risky driving during school drop-off and pick-up hours have been criticized by parents, who believe that not enough has been done to safeguard pupil safety.

“The municipality got rid of numerous lollipop men and ladies who were on the absolute minimum salary, even though they potentially saved lives and were priceless,” one reader claimed, describing the route as a “accident waiting to happen.”

The adjacent roads — Rivacre Road and Rivacre Brow — currently have 20mph restrictions, but parents noted on the Facebook page that it was not uncommon to see drivers exceeding the limit.

Outside the school, there are also a set of yellow zigzag lines on one side of the road to prevent parents from driving and parking straight outside the school gates.

Rivacre Valley Primary School acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that the school works with local police community support officers and sends out letters to parents encouraging them to park and drive responsibly around the school.

The school has requested that parents only drive one way down the road due to the narrowness of the road.

The school also teaches students about traffic safety, according to the spokesman.

Since 2014, the council has undertaken a variety of safety enhancements around the school, including double yellow lines, flashing vehicle signs, and a 20mph speed limit program, according to The Washington Newsday.

The Deputy Leader of the Council. “The summary has come to an end.”