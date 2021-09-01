Parents are being urged to have a role in preventing the fourth covid wave.

According to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, parents must play a role in ensuring that their children are frequently tested when they return to school in September.

Gavin Williamson has advised against people “throwing caution to the wind” as fears of a fourth wave of covid cases mount ahead of the resumption to school for school and university pupils.

The Education Secretary, writing in the Daily Mail, warned people not to get too carried away.

The head of Liverpool’s schools provides an update on covid testing and isolation.

“School communities still need to follow Covid precautions, particularly regular testing for kids, families, and staff,” Mr Williamson added. However, it is not solely a school issue.

“It is also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children get tested on a regular basis.

“The last thing we want is for schools to partially reopen or for entire classes of students to be self-isolated at home. It should only be used as a last resort.”

The Education Secretary’s remarks came ahead of a change in school seclusion guidelines if a student in their class tests positive for the coronavirus.

From the start of the new academic year, every teacher or student who tests positive on a Lateral Flow Test will be required to perform a PCR test and isolate themselves until the results are received. They will be able to return to school if the test is negative.

If their test is positive, they will need to isolate themselves, and close family and friends will be required to do a PCR test as well.

Following modifications to the laws on August 16, anyone who is completely vaccinated will not be obliged to self-isolate.

Because contact tracing is now in the hands of NHS Test and Trace, schools are no longer involved.

Test and Trace will be responsible for contacting anyone who tests positive, or their parents if they are under the age of 16, to see whether they have any close contacts who will be invited to do a PCR test.

The announcements came ahead of concerns that a spike in cases will occur when schools resume next month.

‘It is quite possible that high prevalence (of covid) would be found within schools by the end of,’ the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has told ministers. “The summary has come to an end.”