Parents are being urged to avoid A&E because wait times have reached ten hours.

Parents are being advised to only take their children to A&E in an emergency, as “unprecedented demand” has resulted in 10-hour wait times.

Despite this, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital claims that the majority of children who visit its emergency room do not require immediate medical attention.

Anyone whose care is not an emergency will be referred to a walk-in center, GP practice, or community pharmacist starting today, according to hospital officials.

Parents should be aware of an increase in unwell babies as a result of the lockdown, which reduces immunity.

The NHS is already under great strain, dealing with massive waiting lists accumulated during the lockdown and a spike in covid hospitalizations.

Due to self-isolation, many hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, and emergency rooms are expected to suffer as winter approaches.

“We want to make sure that children and young people aren’t waiting for long periods of time in our Emergency Department when they might have been seen and treated much faster elsewhere,” said Anne Kerr, Emergency Department Consultant at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

“Reducing the number of non-emergency cases in the department would free up resources, allowing the team to assist the unfortunate children and young people who are suffering from acute trauma or serious medical issues.

“We are requesting that individuals assess whether or not their child need emergency treatment, and if not, to pursue alternative, more acceptable options.”

Dr. Urmi Das, the hospital’s divisional director of medicine, told The Washington Newsday last week that the facility was seeing an average of 230 to 280 patients every day, with wait times of up to 10 hours.

“Mentally, it is important to realize that parents have been quite secluded for 16 to 18 months, so kids have been born to new mums perhaps and you are very worried and may prefer to come in when you don’t need an ED consultation,” she added.

“Alder Hey is highly aware of this because we believe it is our obligation to cooperate with our partners and support parents across the region, even though ED is solely for emergencies.”

Dr. Fiona Lemmens, a local GP who also serves as the Chair of NHS. “The summary has come to an end.”