Parents are being encouraged to remain careful as a result of an increase in the number of youngsters going missing on major beaches.

As officers respond to an increase in missing kid reports, police are asking parents and guardians to remain watchful.

As a result of the hot weather, families and friends have flocked to the Merseyside shore to enjoy the sunshine on Sunday.

With temperatures in the mid-twenties today, the region’s parks are also proving popular.

The emergency services are concerned about crowded attractions as a result of the large number of people enjoying the great outdoors.

A theme of the day has been concerned about losing sight of children, with police getting a lot of missing child reports.

Merseyside Police took to social media this afternoon to warn people to be cautious.

“During the hot weather, we continue to advise parents to be particularly cautious of their children and surroundings to ensure everyone stays safe,” the force wrote.

“The region’s beaches and parks are becoming increasingly busy, and we’ve received countless instances of children who have gone missing.”