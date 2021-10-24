Parents are being asked to schedule their children for the Covid-19 vaccine during the half-term break.

Parents should schedule Covid-19 vaccinations for their children during the half-term holiday, according to a leading doctor.

Parents in England can now book Covid shots for their children aged 12 to 15 on the internet.

From Monday, over 2.5 million letters will be sent to parents and guardians encouraging them to make a vaccination appointment online using the National Booking Service.

Almost 100 clinics are currently administering vaccinations to this age group, with hundreds more anticipated to join in the coming weeks.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, a GP and deputy director for the NHS vaccine program, urged people to “schedule in to provide their children and loved ones important protection ahead of winter.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to accompany their children to vaccination locations if they wish them to be vaccinated outside of school hours, according to the NHS, and agreement will be obtained on the spot.

“Millions of parents will be receiving letters from tomorrow inviting their children to get a Covid vaccine through the National Booking Service,” Dr Kanani said. “This provides an additional way for 12 to 15-year-olds to get their vaccine following the rollout in schools, which has already seen more than a half million vaccinated.”

“With October half-term approaching, now is a good time for parents to schedule appointments to have their children vaccinated and protected.”

“Parents do not need to do anything if they have already received their vaccine or have been invited through their school.”

“Getting vaccinated has always been a private decision between a child and their parent or guardian – my 13-year-old son had his immunization at school on the same day I got my booster dose at a local pharmacy.”

“I would encourage families to review the information together and then make a reservation to provide critical protection to children and their loved ones ahead of the winter.”

“We are making it easier for parents and guardians to make Covid-19 vaccine appointments for their 12 to 15-year-old children ahead of half-term,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This will provide people a lot more freedom in acquiring the vaccine when it’s convenient for them, as well as support the vaccine rollout to help us create our defense wall.”

“Vaccines are safe and effective. “Summary concludes.”