Parents are arrested for their toddler’s drug overdose death, only weeks after the father was charged with injuring his older son.

In connection with their toddler’s death last month, Charquez Giles, 26, and Latonia Clemons, 36, of Lake Worth Beach, were arrested on charges of child negligence and third-degree murder on Thursday. According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

On July 10, the toddler was discovered abandoned outside a relative’s home. She died later that day in a West Palm Beach hospital.

The infant’s paternal aunt told investigators that she noticed the child on her doorstep when she opened the front door after hearing a knock. The toddler was transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

“We deal with crime all the time,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff stated, “but when it comes to children, it’s personal.”

Giles was arrested on child abuse charges for assaulting his 6-year-old son a day after the toddler died, according to court records. The boy was with a caretaker after the girl died, who alerted officials to several wounds all over the child’s body, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The boy received cuts on his ears, face, cheek, neck, chest, abdomen, shoulders, thighs, and legs, according to a medical assessment. He was allegedly struck with a fist, a belt, and an electric cable, according to investigators.

According to reports, the boy told the caretaker that he didn’t mention about the injuries because he didn’t want Giles to get in trouble. Giles allegedly abused him once by striking him with a wire rope after tying up his hands and stripping him naked, according to him. Giles allegedly hit him in the face and dug his claws into his ears and neck, forcing him to bleed, according to court records obtained by CBS12.

On Sept. 23, Giles was set to appear in court on charges of child abuse. Meanwhile, the couple is scheduled to appear in court on murder charges for the first time.