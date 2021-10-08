Parents and kids have been advised that they are not permitted to leave the play center.

After a “severe” power outage, parents, children, and staff are unable to exit a soft play center.

Jollie’s Barn in Banks, near Southport, is a play “barn” with a variety of games for kids of all ages, including toddlers.

“Jollie’s Barn is experiencing a significant power outage at the moment and will be unable to accept any additional entries at this time,” they wrote on Facebook.

“A truck has severed the live power cable that runs through the parking lot.

“At this time, no one is permitted to leave the Barn for the protection of our customers and employees.”

“We’ll keep you informed.”

Electricity North West stated that a power outage was reported at 12:26 p.m. today (Thursday), and that it will be resolved by 6.26 p.m.

A team from Lancashire Fire Service responded to reports of a traffic collision on Mere Brow at 12:04 p.m., according to The Washington Newsday.

“An electrical cable fell onto a car park outside a commercial property as a result of the collision,” their spokesman stated.

“While waiting for the electrical board to arrive, firefighters set up a cordon and kept an eye on the incident.”

“Electricity Northwest is on the scene right now, earthing the live cable. “At this time, crews are still on the scene.” Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.