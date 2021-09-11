Paramedics are still under a lot of stress months after the BBC Ambulance scenes.

During the winter lockdown, when coronavirus was wreaking havoc on the NHS, film crews were embedded with ambulance crews and call center personnel for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) in Merseyside and Cheshire.

The BAFTA-winning documentary depicted a dire scenario, with NWAS personnel under immense stress and faced with a harrowing task of responding to crises, which included thousands of terrified covid patients fighting to breathe.

Even though infection rates remain alarmingly high, practically all lockdown and forced social distancing measures have now been lifted, and the vaccine looks to be giving effective protection.

However, when some of the pandemic’s delayed effects become apparent, NWAS are still fighting a losing battle.

Figures from August provided with The Washington Newsday show that the NWAS got 21% more calls classified as Category 1, indicating life-threatening, in August 2019 than in August 2019 before the outbreak.

According to NWAS, Category 1 patients account for 8-9 percent of 999 call volume on average, but 14-15 percent in July.

Similarly, category 2 call traffic has increased from roughly 52% to 56%, indicating that 70% of 999 activity that month was in the top two categories.

Last month, CEO Daren Mochrie informed the NWAS board that the summer had been “very hard thus far.”

“Operations continue to be very demanding in May and June, and this has persisted into July with historic amounts of 999 calls,” he said.

“Our Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) have continuously performed well with 999 call answering over the past 19 months of Covid, with limited instances of over 2 minute delays reported by BT.

In reality, NWAS has assisted a number of other Ambulance Trusts with their 999 calls.

“Given recent challenges, we’ve noticed a considerable increase in 999 call delays of over 2 minutes. Activity is now higher than it was before Covid in the summer.”

“The Ambulance Service has continued to,” Ged Blezard, Director of Operations, told The Washington Newsday.

