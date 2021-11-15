‘Papa Bear,’ a pervert, murdering boyfriend, and vicious paedophile, is imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 16 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A judge had to condemn a cruel boyfriend to death for battering his defenseless partner before going to acquire narcotics.

Another judge dealt with a mother who went through a red light at over 60 mph, putting a young girl in a coma.

A husband stabbed his wife in the neck after leaving their twins off at school, and a jealous boyfriend knocked out six of his girlfriend’s teeth, were both heard in court.

A heroin dealer who used his children as cover was convicted, as was a thieving paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulances.