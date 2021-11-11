‘Papa Bear,’ a paedophile, stockpiled children’s underpants and mailed child rape films.

On the app he used to share child rape images, a paedophile known as ‘Papa Bear’ was discovered in his home with children’s underwear.

Anthony Contento, of Birkdale, guilty earlier this year to spreading the most heinous forms of child abuse images to children as young as four using the Randochat app.

Despite avoiding time for similar offences in 2019 and being offered counselling to modify his behavior, he went on to offend again, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In September of this year, police raided his home on Welbeck Road and discovered children’s underwear as well as more than 130 horrific pictures and videos on his phone.

They also learned that Contento had been disseminating images of child rape via the RandoChat app.

The 54-year-old was allegedly communicating with another account under the name ‘Papa Bear,’ transmitting a variety of child abuse photographs, including the most serious Category A images, according to the court.

Contento denied to police that anything damning would be found at his house when authorities broke the door open, according to Mark Stephenson, the prosecutor.

According to Mr. Stephenson, “He stated that he did not believe anything would be discovered and that he had already learnt his lesson.

“Some children’s underwear was found in the residence as well, but the charges are largely based on the contents of the phone,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Stephenson said police discovered a variety of obscene images and films, ranging from Category C to Category A, including “some very young children, four to six years old.”

Officers discovered Contento was using the RandoChat app to distribute images of child rape while scanning his phone.

Despite the evidence against him, Contento continued to deny having a sexual interest in children, according to Mr Stephenson.

Judge Stuart Driver, QC, responded to that allegation by saying: “In the pre-sentencing assessment, the defendant states that he has no sexual interest in children.

“I’m not sure if he believes it himself, but no one else does.”

Defending attorney Kate Morley said it was “very sad and disturbing” that Contento had not completed a program aimed at preventing reoffending following his sentence in 2019. “The summary has come to an end.”