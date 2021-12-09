Pantomime season is the best time of the year.

I’m overjoyed that pantomimes have returned with a fury. (No, they aren’t; yes, they are.) And there are a lot of them this year.

They’ve been sorely missed by the public, as they’re a big part of so many people’s Christmas festivities.

Many of them appear to have extremely good advance bookings.

There are small and large theatres that all put on shows, so you may pick a ticket price that fits your budget.

Please keep in mind that these shows are not cheap to put on.

This time of year is crucial for many theatres, as it allows them to raise funds to assist them get through the winter months.

Christmas also means that children will be seeing a show for the first time, and that magical experience will hook them for life.

They take on the role of new audiences.

My pantomime days have tragically come to an end, but I will always remember how much fun it was to be a part of a happy group that made people laugh.

Only approximately ten pantomimes tend to draw crowds over the Christmas season.

Among them are Cinderella, Aladdin, and Snow White, to name a few.

This year, it appears that Beauty and the Beast has reached saturation point in the United States.

I adore it when a theater tries something different and takes a chance on a fresh title.

That is exactly what the St Helens Theatre Royal has done.

I’m thrilled to report that bookings for Goldilocks and the Three Bears have been fantastic.

I’m really looking forward to seeing this production, especially because their top-billed actor is playing the ringmaster.

David Tag from Hollyoaks is a popular TV character.

I’m overjoyed to see the Epstein Theatre reopen; they’re showing Beauty and the Beast with another hottie, Ben Richards of Footballers Wives and Emmerdale fame.

This year, most of our local theaters are putting on pantomimes, each in their own unique manner.

Robin Hood is rocking you in the aisles in The Everyman.

Scouse Sleeping Beauty is performed at the Royal Court every year, and it gets better each year. “Summary ends.”