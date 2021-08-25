Panel requests all White House documents and communications from the day of the Capitol riots on January 6.

The House committee investigating the disturbance at the United States Capitol on January 6 is requesting all papers and correspondence from Donald Trump’s White House from the day of the riot.

The committee is requesting “all records and conversations within the White House on January 6, 2021” concerning Trump’s close advisers and family members. It also wants to know about a rally that took place on that day and Trump’s own Twitter account. It also requests details on Trump’s whereabouts on that day, as well as any messages from the White House Situation Room, if any exist.

The committee also wants all records pertaining to electoral fraud allegations and Supreme Court rulings on the subject.

The committee is requesting a slew of documents from Donald Trump’s White House and several of his administration’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies, marking the start of a broad investigation into the deadly attack by a mob of the president’s supporters.

The request, which was issued on Wednesday, is for data related to the events leading up to the January 6 disturbance, including correspondence between the White House and other agencies, as well as information about rally preparation and funding in Washington. One of them was a rally at the Ellipse, near the White House, including Trump’s remarks before tens of thousands of Trump supporters assaulted the Capitol.

White House records, as well as material from the departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Interior, as well as the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, are being sought from the National Archives.

The demands are just the start of what is sure to be a long, political, and acrimonious inquiry into how thousands of Trump supporters infiltrated the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Members of the committee are also requesting information from legislators in order to ascertain who knew what about the riot and when they knew it. Members of Congress were forced to flee for their safety, and the mob caused more than $1 million in damage and injured hundreds of police officers who were unprepared for the violence.

