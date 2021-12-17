Panel finds that the GSA ‘washed its hands’ of tracking the Trump Organization’s D.C. hotel profits.

According to a congressional report released on Thursday, the General Services Administration “washed its hands of responsibilities” in tracking The Trump Organization’s D.C. hotel income.

The GSA “ignored key ethical and constitutional issues concerning then-President [Donald] Trump’s financial stake in the property,” according to the Democratic-led House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

According to the report, the GSA failed to fulfill its fundamental responsibilities by failing to track millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments staying at the Trump International Hotel, as well as investigate the origins of a $75 million loan that allowed the hotel to stay open.

The GSA was chastised in the report for failing to investigate the hotel loan, which might be a source of conflict between Trump’s personal finances and his duties as president. According to the article, the Trump family provided the loan.

While Trump was in office, the agency also failed to investigate the amount of profit the hotel made from foreign government payments, potentially violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause. Presidents are not allowed to accept gifts or payments from foreign governments under this article.

The committee, led by Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio, also found that the GSA failed to track spending at the hotel by state and local officials, potentially violating a separate constitutional rule prohibiting government payments.

In addition, in October, the House Oversight and Reform Committee produced a report alleging that Trump misled the public about the hotel’s finances. While Trump was in office, the hotel suffered a $70 million deficit, according to the committee’s financial documents.

Requests for comment were not returned by the government or The Trump Organization.

The GSA was reprimanded by the agency’s internal inspector in 2019 for failing to provide critical monitoring of the property.

Ethics lawyers who have chastised Trump for failing to divest himself of the Washington hotel and other financial interests before taking office in January 2017 have repeatedly chastised the GSA for failing to terminate the family’s hotel lease despite the contract’s prohibition on government officials profiting from the property. The hotel is located in the Old Post Office building, which is owned by the government. The Trump family has a nearly 100-year federal lease, including renewals.

Trump was found to be in “complete compliance” with the lease, according to the GSA. This is a condensed version of the information.