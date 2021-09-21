Pandora is holding a three-for-two offer in advance of Black Friday 2021.

If you enjoy shopping on the high street, you’ll be aware of the annual Pandora shopping frenzy.

The store always has a fantastic Christmas collection, and we’re almost certain this year will be no exception.

Pandora is one of those businesses where you can go for not just any present, but one that has sentimental significance and will be remembered forever, and the retailer is running a 3 for 2 deal ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday 2021 forecasts from Matalan, with the largest sale ever coming

We’ve put together a list of what we think Pandora shoppers should expect on Black Friday 2021.

For Black Friday 2020, Pandora is offering a 20% discount on all of its jewelry.

In the run-up to Christmas, the retailer offered its typical tempting discounts, including significant savings for a week.

Last year’s sales included items from Disney, Harry Potter, and Pandora Moments, demonstrating that the retailer doesn’t cut corners.

From Black Friday until Christmas, it’s not uncommon to see lines of people outside Pandora.

Pandora’s go-to deal for 2019 and 2020 was 20% off, so we’re looking for more of the same this year OR even greater deals.

Pandora’s charms and bracelets are expected to be reduced in price for another year, allowing us to stock up.

However, for the time being, shoppers may take advantage of the 3 for 2 promotion, which is causing bestsellers to fly off the shelves!

Keep an eye out for early Black Friday offers on Pandora’s website.