Pandora customers are eager to get their hands on the “wonderful” Disney and Star Wars collections.

Pandora charms, which can be worn on bracelets, necklaces, and keychains, are well-known.

When the Harry Potter collection was unveiled in 2019, it dazzled fans, but Pandora’s current selections may be the prettiest yet.

Charms of your favorite characters from Disney and Star Wars films are now available to purchase.

Pandora announces a three-for-two promotion in advance of Black Friday 2021.

Simba from The Lion King (£45), Ariel from The Little Mermaid (£45), Olaf from Frozen (£55), and Woody from Toy Story (£55) are among the Disney characters featured in the collection.

On Instagram, Pandora unveiled its brand-new collections to the globe.

Instagram

“So cute!” one Instagram user wrote beneath the photo displaying the new Disney line.

“It’s so lovely!” said another. I’m really excited to get my hands on all of the new princess charms.”

Star Wars enthusiasts will be pleased to know that charms of legendary characters such as Chewbacca (£45), R2-D2 (£60), and Darth Vader (£55) are now available.

Grogu (also known as The Child aka Baby Yoda, £45) and BB-8 (£60) are two characters we’ve learned to love in the most current films and television series, The Mandalorian.

Instagram

“I need these in my life,” an Instagram user wrote beneath the photo exhibiting some of the Star Wars charms.

“This is simply amazing,” said a second.

“You’re killing me…,” said a third. “I require the entire collection.”

Some of the charms are basic sterling silver, while others have vivid color bursts, but they all feature meticulous craftsmanship that makes them the perfect eccentric addition for any ensemble.

A Cinderella blue tiara ring (£55), Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse earrings (£45), and a Star Wars bracelet (£70) are among the various pieces of jewelry offered in the collections.

More themes, such as Marvel and FRIENDS, have already been suggested by fans of the forthcoming collections.

You may shop the collections online or at the Liverpool ONE store, Unit 53A, One, 63 S John St, Liverpool L1 8JE, whether you want to treat yourself to one charm or collect them all.