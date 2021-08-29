‘Pandemic’s Wrongest Man,’ Alex Berenson Suspended from Twitter indefinitely.

Alex Berenson, a conservative commentator and vaccine skeptic, has been permanently prohibited from Twitter for allegedly violating the company’s COVID-19 disinformation rules.

Berenson, who was branded “the pandemic’s wrongest guy” by the Atlantic in April, was kicked off Twitter on Saturday after “multiple breaches.”

“The account you referenced (Berenson’s) has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” according to a message issued to NBC News regarding Berenson’s permanent suspension.

While Berenson, 48, has repeatedly expressed his thoughts on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination, it appears that a recent tweet prompted Twitter to ban the former New York Times journalist.

“It doesn’t halt illness or transmission,” read the tweet, which questioned the effectiveness of immunizations. It’s not a vaccination, so don’t think of it that way.

“Consider it – at best – as a treatment with a narrow window of performance and a horrendous side effect profile that must be dosed ahead of time. And we want to make it mandatory? Insanity.”

The message was later labeled “misleading” by Twitter, and Berenson’s account was eventually deactivated.

Berenson made an entry on subscription newsletter service Substack yesterday following his suspension, which featured the tweet that appears to have caused his removal from the social networking platform.

“I am officially suspended,” Berenson wrote in the entry headlined “goodbye Twitter.” This was the tweet that sparked the whole thing. Completely correct. I’m excited to see what a jury thinks of this. Meanwhile, I’m guessing you’ll be receiving additional Substacks.”

Twitter and Berenson have been approached for comment by this website.

Berenson has been chastised in the past for comments he made concerning COVID-19.

Berenson’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccine causes “approximately 50 times the rate of adverse events from the flu vaccine” was ruled false by PolitiFact in January.

He earlier stated that COVID-19-related mortality will not exceed 500,000; nevertheless, the figure has since risen to 637,000.

Berenson was set to host a show called COVID Contrarian on Fox Nation in May 2020, but the announcement was canceled in July of that year as the virus spread across the United States.

COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the CDC, are “safe and effective” against the fatal virus.

The CDC stated on its website that “vaccines were assessed in tens of thousands of people.” This is a condensed version of the information.