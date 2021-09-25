Pandemic warnings from 2018-19 have resurfaced, despite Trump’s claim that no one expected one.

COVID pandemic warnings have been emerging on social media in recent weeks, following former President Donald Trump’s remark that no one believed it could happen.

“No one ever imagined a pandemic would occur. It sounds like an ancient thing, where it would go back to 1917, which was terrible, but no one expected it to happen,” Trump remarked last month in an interview with Dan Ball of One America News Network.

Despite Trump’s claim, there have been several warnings of the pandemic dating back a few years.

As then-President Trump was scrapping out structures put in place by former President Barack Obama’s administration for those purposes, Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Washington Senator Patty Murray sent a letter to the Trump administration in 2018 saying that the US is not prepared for a pandemic.

The letter was written when Timothy Ziemer, the chief of global security at the White House’s National Security Council (NSC), left the Trump administration.

“Mr. Ziemer’s departure appears to represent a ‘downgrading of global health security,’ implying that ‘no senior administration official is now solely focused on global health security,’ and that it is unclear… who at the White House would be in charge of a pandemic,” according to the three-year-old letter.

“Mr. Ziemer is said to have left the White House following your reorganization of the National Security Council, which eliminated the position Ziemer had. It comes as the Trump administration proposes significant cuts to funding for global public health and pandemic detection and prevention, raising concerns that the country and the world are unprepared for pandemic outbreaks or other global public health threats,” Warren and Murray wrote in the letter.

Who’d have guessed? If only @ewarren and @PattyMurray had sent the Trump administration a letter in May 2018 stating that they are completely unprepared for a pandemic and are failing to maintain the institutions put in place by the Obama administration to do just that. pic.twitter.com/aoD8rUXhcv https://t.co/e8zvksWTf2 pic.twitter.com/aoD8rUXhcv

Murray and Warren attempted to contact the former Trump administration several times over the period of 16 months, according to the letter. This is a condensed version of the information.