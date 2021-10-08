Pandemic measures and online learning are among of Florida’s plan for federal school relief money.

According to the Associated Press, Florida submitted its plan late Wednesday for the remaining $2.3 billion in federal education funding that had been waiting to be released. The 342-page plan tackles some of the worries about the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing mask use and allocating funds for online learning, as well as proposing improvements to math and literacy programs.

The proposal was submitted two days after the US Department of Education identified Florida as the only state that had not yet submitted its agenda for the round of education dollars, according to the Associated Press. The state developed the plan using data from examinations done last spring, and after the assessment results were released in July, the state surveyed educators, parents, and other persons to identify other issues.

According to the Associated Press, the plan suggested utilizing some of the monies to purchase goods such as face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, and other personal protective equipment to improve school safety during the epidemic. While the state does not force students to wear face masks, the plan suggests that schools investigate how to employ them.

“At the very least, schools should encourage students, teachers, and staff who choose to hide their faces with cloth,” it states.

It is a top priority to close the achievement gap in reading and math between kids from low-income homes and other students. The state Department of Education suggests hiring up to 2,000 more reading coaches, establishing summer school for students who need it most, and upgrading exams to track student progress.

The plan calls for spending $35 million to expand capacity for vocational training programs in the state’s college system, allowing students to earn industry certifications while still earning college credits, and another $11 million to purchase equipment for K-12 and post-secondary vocational programs.

It also recommends spending $8 million to provide free SAT and ACT testing to 200,000 students.

In addition, the plan calls for preparing for future school closures due to emergencies that necessitate out-of-classroom instruction. It would expand the capacity of the existing virtual school program and give virtual instruction training to all teachers.

It would allocate $8 million to assist schools in developing distant learning initiatives.

