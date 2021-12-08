Pamela Smart, the ex-teacher who recruited a student to murder her husband, has filed a request for parole.

Smart has made a plea to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility’s Executive Board, where she has been confined for almost 30 years. She requested parole, according to her lawyers, because she “took responsibility for her role in Gregg Smart’s murder, expressed tremendous remorse and anguish for her behavior.” At May 1990, Gregg Smart was fatally shot in the couple’s condo. In connection with the murder, Smart and four other people were charged. Prior to Gregg’s killing, she was having an affair with one of those guys, gunman Billy Flynn. Flynn and the other three people involved in his assassination have since been released. Smart expects to be next with this fresh attempt at parole.

In her appeal to Sununu and the executive board, she noted, “For many years, I blamed others for my incarceration because I was immature, selfish, and prideful.” “I refused to acknowledge my part in Gregg’s death. It took me years, if not decades, to accept responsibility, and I must bear the weight of that obligation.” Smart also stated that due of her parents’ advanced age, she hopes to be given parole. In her letter, she expressed her desire to spend “the rest of their remaining years making restitution for what they have lost” as a result of her incarceration.

“My duty to society, on the other hand, necessitates tremendous restitution and a commitment, not simply to being good – to doing good,” she concluded.

Smart earned many academic degrees and was ordained as a priest while inside. She also assisted in the counseling of other inmates. Smart’s case was supported by a letter from the facility’s retired warden, which was included in the package provided to argue her case.

"I've been in prison for nearly 31 years – more than half my life," she remarked. "I apologize to the Smart family, my own family, and everyone else who was affected by my actions and misjudgment, whether directly or indirectly." Sununu has acknowledged receipt of the letter.