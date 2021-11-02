Pam Ferris, star of Call the Midwife, is encouraging people not to let off fireworks on Bonfire Night.

Star of Rosemary & Thyme and Call the Midwife Pam Ferris has joined national pet charity Blue Cross in encouraging people not to let off fireworks during Bonfire Night because it causes animals suffering.

Although some public events are being canceled around the UK due to coronavirus concerns, the charity anticipates that many people will be celebrating Bonfire Night by firing off fireworks in their back gardens, with eased restrictions following lockdowns.

However, research undertaken by the organisation demonstrates that loud explosions can be extremely stressful for pets, who can be afraid of the smashing noises.

According to a survey of 2,000 people, 70% of dog and cat owners are concerned about their pets’ safety during fireworks season.

40 percent of respondents claimed their pets shake noticeably when fireworks are fired off, while 36 percent said their pets yelp or scream when they hear fireworks.

Some 29% indicated they had to seek counsel from a qualified animal behaviorist to help their pet get through the season.

According to additional Blue Cross data, 45 percent of pet owners claimed the unexpected booms and noises scared their pets to go outside for hours, and 21 percent said their pets were scared to go outside for days following the fireworks.

Some owners were forced to move to a new house (9%) or sadly rehome their pets (7%) owing to the distress caused by the flashes and loud bangs, with some owners being forced to move to a new house (6%) or sadly rehome their pets (7%) due to the distress caused by the flashes and loud booms.

“As a lifetime lover of dogs, I know how dreadful it can be for owners to observe animals suffering with terror and shivering and demonstrating tremendous stress during fireworks season,” said Pam Ferris, who is known for her performances in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and The Darling Buds of May.

“I stand with Blue Cross in appealing for residents to consider their neighbors with pets and think twice before organizing a fireworks evening in their garden,” the actress, who has two dogs named Stan and Elsie, added.

Blue Cross is also urging the government to acknowledge the huge impact that fireworks have on our country’s animals, and to place more restrictions on their sale and use across the UK.

