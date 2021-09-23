Pakistan has urged the United States to unfreeze Afghan funds so that the country can return to normalcy.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi explored possibilities for international engagement with Afghanistan and its new rulers, the Taliban, in an interview with the Associated Press.

Qureshi encouraged the United States, the International Monetary Fund, and other nations with frozen payments for Afghanistan to release the monies so that they can be utilized “to promote normalcy in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, wants to profit from the region’s peace and stability, and hopes that international communications will resume to aid Afghanistan’s recovery. Qureshi stated that his government is willing to play a “constructive, beneficial” role in re-establishing contact with the Taliban.

Keep your expectations in check. Exhibit patience. Engage. Above all, don’t isolate yourself. Those are the elements of a new strategy forming in Pakistan to deal with the young government that is reclaiming control of the country next door—resurgent, Afghanistan’s unpredictable Taliban.

Pakistan’s government proposes that the international community construct a road plan that leads to diplomatic recognition for the Taliban—with incentives if they meet the criteria—and then sit down face to face with the militia’s leaders to speak it out.

In an interview with the Associated Press on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting of world leaders on Wednesday, Qureshi detailed the concept.

“If they live up to those standards, it will be simpler for them; they will get acceptability, which is essential for recognition,” Qureshi told the Associated Press. “At the same time, the international community must recognize the alternative: What is the alternative? What are your choices? Is it possible for them to turn away from this reality?”

He stated that Pakistan “is in line with the international community” in its desire for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan with no room for extremist forces to build a foothold, as well as for the Taliban to ensure that “Afghan soil is never utilized against any country again.”

“However, we are advising you to be more practical in your approach,” added Qureshi. “Try a novel approach to interacting with them. The manner in which they were dealt with did not work.”

