Pakistan claims it is unable to accommodate additional Afghan migrants.

Pakistan has stated that it is unable to accept any more Afghan refugees since it has already hosted more than 3 million Afghan refugees in previous decades and is currently unable to do so.

On Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to address the latest refugee crisis, as Europe struggles to find methods to accept the thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan.

Human rights organizations have slammed Europe’s efforts to keep migrants as near to Afghanistan as possible.

In a letter, Amnesty International stated the European Union and its member states “must refrain from extremely destructive responses that emphasize keeping the EU’s border ‘secured’ and proposing or adopting measures that shift responsibility for refugee protection to other countries.”

Justice and home affairs ministers from the European Union pledged Tuesday to assist Afghanistan’s neighbors in hosting individuals escaping the new Taliban administration and preventing a new influx of migrants to Europe.

The EU and its 27 member states “stand committed to act cooperatively to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migrant movements faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response,” the ministers said in a concluding statement following a meeting in Brussels.

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said there hasn’t been a large migration of Afghans out of the war-torn country yet, but warned that a humanitarian crisis is imminent “if the Taliban turns out to be the same Taliban we’ve seen in the past.”

The EU, according to Johansson, is “far far from recognizing the Taliban regime.”

Following the Taliban’s re-accession to power, the EU stated that it will only work with the Afghan government if it respects fundamental rights and opposes terror groups’ use of Afghan soil.

“We haven’t seen any responses to the critical conditions that must be met,” Johansson said, adding that the EU had already halted development money to Afghanistan in order to put pressure on the Taliban.

The meeting took place the day after the last American troops left Kabul's international airport, bringing an end to America's longest conflict.