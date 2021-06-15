Paisley apologized to the health minister for the ‘dangerous’ slogan, according to Poots.

Ian Paisley, the DUP’s leader, has personally apologized to Robin Swann for referring to him as “dangerous” on stage beside Sir Van Morrison.

Mr Paisley’s conduct at the Europa Hotel, Edwin Poots stated, were inappropriate and should never have occurred.

The issue began last Thursday, when four of the musician’s shows at the Belfast hotel were abruptly cancelled due to the fact that live music is still not authorized under coronavirus laws.

Ian agreed with me that he would apologize to Robin Swann, and Ian has done so.

Sir Van, an ardent critic of Covid-19 limitations, stepped to the stage following the cancellation and addressed the 140-strong audience, yelling “Robin Swann is extremely dangerous!”

He then invited DUP MP Ian Paisley to the platform, where they continued the chant.

Mr Poots told the BBC that he had watched the footage and believed Mr Paisley was in a “awkward situation.”

“It should not have happened, and I immediately spoke to Ian about it,” he stated. Ian concurred that it should never have occurred. Ian agreed with me that he would apologize to Robin Swann, and Ian has done so.

“I appreciate that, and I am confident that we can now proceed.”

Mr Poots continued, “He personally apologized to Robin Swann, which I am making public; I am not sure Robin wanted Ian to make that public.”

“Ian got himself into a pickle. Van Morrison summoned him to the stage, but his reaction was incorrect; he acknowledges his error; he has apologized for his conduct; and I trust that will conclude the matter.”

Mr Paisley’s conduct have come under fire from lawmakers from other parties who encouraged Mr Poots to take action against the MP.

Colm Gildernew, Sinn Fein’s chairman of the Stormont Health Committee, said Sunday: “I thought it was a disgrace.” It was given fairly aggressively and with a sense of foreboding.”